Police beat up students protesting yesterday’s attack on indigenous group

Police dispersed a student protest march towards the secretariat today using water cannons and stun grenades.

The demonstrators under the banner "Aggrieved Student-Masses" oranised a protest against the attack on indigenous students yesterday.

The incident took place in front of Shikkha Bhaban this afternoon. Police charged batons on the protesters, ensuing a chase and counter chase.

The protesters gathered in front of Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University campus around 11:30am. Police put barricades and intercepted the protesters at Shikkha Bhaban area.