Human traffickers trap people with technology

Kamal Munshi, 30, from Dakkhin Lonsing village of Naria upazila in Shariatpur left home three years ago to go to Italy illegally. He had no contact with his relatives, not even his mother, mother since 29 June. On that day he set out for Italy crossing the Mediterranean. In the beginning of this month, middlemen informed Nasima Begum that Kamal died while crossing the Mediterranean. His dead body is now in Tunisia. Now the middlemen are demanding money from the family to bring back his dead body.

In the beginning Kamal's family paid Tk 400,000 through the middlemen. Later his family sent at least Tk 1 million in several phases to Libya through another middleman staying in Libya. The middlemen have contacted the Kamal's family of Shariatpur by mainly through Imo and WhatsApp.

According to various analysis on human trafficking at home and abroad, not only in Bangladesh, the human traffickers worldwide are using technology to identify, control and take advantage of people who are at risk of human trafficking.

The use of technology by human traffickers came up for discussion widely after a video of inhuman torture of a Bangladeshi girl in India went viral.

'World Day Against Trafficking In Persons 2022' was observed on 30 July. The theme of this year is 'use and abuse of technology'.

Non-government development organisation BRAC's migration programme conducted a research while working on tackling trafficking of women and children across Bangladesh-India border. The report of the research supported by BRAC University James P Grant School of Public Health said the traffickers are targeting children and youth who are in crisis socially and economically. In all spheres, sending people to Europe via the Mediterranean or trafficking of women and children across Bangladesh-India border, the use of social media has increased.