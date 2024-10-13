Court grants one-day remand for 3 snatchers at Tantibazar incident

A court here today placed three alleged snatchers on one-day remand in a case filed over the robbery near the puja mandap in the city’s Tantibazar area.

The accused are Askash (23), Ridoy (23) and Jibon (19).

Sub inspector (SI) of Kotwali police station Shibbir Ahmed produced the three snatchers before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court and sought three-day remand for proper investigation into the case.