One killed, 10 injured in Brahmanbaria

A 55-year-old man was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash over establishing supremacy at Nimbari in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Fayez Mia, 55, son of Labu Mia of Nimbari village.

Shakku Mia and Ratan Mia of Nimbari village had been at loggerheads over establishing dominance for long, said chairman of Mulgram union, Moinul Islam.