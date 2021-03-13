Crime and Law

One killed, 10 injured in Brahmanbaria

UNB
Brahmanbaria
A 55-year-old man was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash over establishing supremacy at Nimbari in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Fayez Mia, 55, son of Labu Mia of Nimbari village.

Shakku Mia and Ratan Mia of Nimbari village had been at loggerheads over establishing dominance for long, said chairman of Mulgram union, Moinul Islam.

Around 7 am Saturday, an altercation broke out between supporters of the two rival groups, triggering the clash.

Both groups equipped with lethal weapons attacked each other, leaving Fayez dead and 10 others injured. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said Alamgir Bhuiya, officer-in-charge of Kasba police station.

