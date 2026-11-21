In the final installment of Prothom Alo’s investigative series on the spread of drugs, the newspaper examined the situation in this part of the capital on the ground. Speaking to local residents and police, it investigated how these drug dens have survived for years, who controls them, and why the trade continues despite repeated raids.

According to local residents, drug trading in these areas has continued since independence under the patronage and protection of those in power. Drugs are consumed openly in small makeshift shacks along the railway tracks. School and college students also frequent these drug dens.

The six drug hotspots along the railway corridor are Gumtighar (also known as Ghuntighar) in Gandaria; Karatitola and Wasa Colony in Jatrabari; Julhas’ spot at Jurain Railway Station in Kadamtali; IG Gate in Shyampur; and Swamibagh in Wari. These areas fall under the jurisdictions of Jatrabari, Wari, Kadamtali, Gandaria, Shyampur and Demra police stations, all within the Wari Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Several senior police officials told Prothom Alo that these drug hotspots have developed on land owned by the railway authorities and the city corporation. Although attempts have been made at different times to demolish the small structures at these spots, various vested interests have prevented the authorities from doing so. Recently, eviction drives have been conducted at several of these locations.