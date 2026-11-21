Six drug dens within 6km radius of Dhaka, controllers change but trade continues
When one person is arrested, another family member takes over the drug trade. Some continue selling drugs through associates while remaining in hiding. Others secure bail and return to their old business. This is how drug trafficking has continued year after year along a roughly six-kilometre stretch of railway line between Kamalapur and Jurain in the capital.
An investigation has identified six drug hotspots along this railway corridor. At least 19 individuals control these spots. Five of them are currently in prison.The others are either out on bail or absconding. According to local residents, there have been raids and drug dealers have been arrested. These operations have changed who controls the trade, but they have failed to stop it.
In the final installment of Prothom Alo’s investigative series on the spread of drugs, the newspaper examined the situation in this part of the capital on the ground. Speaking to local residents and police, it investigated how these drug dens have survived for years, who controls them, and why the trade continues despite repeated raids.
According to local residents, drug trading in these areas has continued since independence under the patronage and protection of those in power. Drugs are consumed openly in small makeshift shacks along the railway tracks. School and college students also frequent these drug dens.
The six drug hotspots along the railway corridor are Gumtighar (also known as Ghuntighar) in Gandaria; Karatitola and Wasa Colony in Jatrabari; Julhas’ spot at Jurain Railway Station in Kadamtali; IG Gate in Shyampur; and Swamibagh in Wari. These areas fall under the jurisdictions of Jatrabari, Wari, Kadamtali, Gandaria, Shyampur and Demra police stations, all within the Wari Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Several senior police officials told Prothom Alo that these drug hotspots have developed on land owned by the railway authorities and the city corporation. Although attempts have been made at different times to demolish the small structures at these spots, various vested interests have prevented the authorities from doing so. Recently, eviction drives have been conducted at several of these locations.
A fruit juice seller from the Gumtighar area, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said political leaders receive money from drug dealers. However, the police arrest only those who sell the drugs. As a result, when one dealer is arrested, another continues the business under political protection. Consequently, drug trading in the area never comes to an end.
140 raids at Gumtighar alone
According to police records, 140 raids were conducted at the Gumtighar drug hotspot alone between January and 18 October this year. Gandaria police arrested 75 people on charges of selling drugs. Another 1,240 people were arrested on charges of drug consumption.
During this period, 59 drug-related cases were filed at Gandaria Police Station. The raids resulted in the seizure of 8,241 yaba tablets, nearly six kilograms of cannabis, 580 grams of heroin and various other drugs.
An investigation has found that Rahima, Minu, Robin and Laboni currently control the drug trade in the Gumtighar area. Information obtained suggests that Rahima has purchased a luxury apartment in Gulshan with proceeds from drug sales, where she lives with her family. Laboni has also amassed wealth through the drug trade and owns a house in Jatrabari. As the accused individuals were absconding, their comments on the allegations could not be obtained.
Around 17 cases have been filed against Laboni at various police stations across Dhaka. On October 24, Jatrabari police arrested her from her home. A police source said last Tuesday that Laboni had resumed her drug business after securing bail.
It was at this very Gumtighar hotspot that Ishraq Hossain, a member of parliament from the Dhaka-6 constituency, came under controversy after conducting an armed anti-drug operation on October 17. Following the incident, he had to resign from his post as State Minister for Liberation War Affairs.
At a press conference called at the National Press Club on 19 October to announce his resignation, Ishraq said that despite repeatedly informing the police, they had not gone there. He claimed that shots were fired from rooftops and that the police did not dare to enter the area because of various security concerns. Taking these factors into consideration, they had gone there with minimal protection.
However, sources at the Wari Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said that a major operation had been conducted at Gumtighar on 13 October, four days before Ishraq’s raid. A total of 365 personnel from different forces and units, including the police and Detective Branch (DB), took part in the operation. Senior officials, including an additional DMP commissioner, were also present. Thirty-seven people were arrested on allegations of involvement in drug sales and consumption.
Brother takes over drug trade after arrest
Drug trading has been going on for years around the WASA Colony slum in Sayedabad. Investigations have identified two groups controlling the area. One group comprises Ismail Hossain, also known as Sajal or Auto Sajal, Md Bappi, Md Hanif and Mosammat Shamsunnahar. Sajal and his associates also control the drug hotspots in Swamibagh and Karatitola.
On 18 June, police arrested Sajal, Bappi, Hanif and Shamsunnahar from Swamibagh, along with two foreign-made pistols, four magazines and heroin.
Police said that earlier, on 2 March, Sajal and his associates had shot at an inspector of the Department of Narcotics Control during a raid in the Sayedabad Bus Terminal area. After Sajal’s arrest, his brother Sajib took over the drug trade. Recently, Sajib and four of his associates were arrested along with four firearms. According to police, two of these weapons had been looted from a police station during the events of 5 August 2024.
The other group controlling WASA Colony comprises Mousumi and her sister Mukta. An investigation has found that they have been selling drugs there for a long time. Several drug-related cases have been filed against Mousumi, and she has been arrested on multiple occasions. She was arrested again recently and is currently in prison.
We have seen the people controlling the trade change like this year after year. This time, we want the drug business to be shut down at any costFruit juice seller from Gumtighar
Controllers absconding, associates remain active
Influential individuals occupied government-owned land at IG Gate in Faridabad, Shyampur, and built a slum there nearly 50 years ago. Drug trading has continued in the settlement for years.
The names of Md Kachi, Shahid Chairman and Pichchi Rana have emerged as those controlling this hotspot. According to police sources, they were associated with the politics of the now-banned Awami League. They have been absconding since August 5, 2024. However, their associates remain active.
Police said that their personnel were attacked on two separate occasions during the latest anti-drug operations at IG Gate. Between September last year and September this year, 29 cases were filed under the Narcotics Control Act at Shyampur Police Station. A total of 47 people were arrested in these cases. In addition, 389 people were sentenced to varying terms of punishment through mobile courts.
The major drug den near the Jurain railway level crossing is known as ‘Julhas’s Spot’. According to sources familiar with the matter, Julhas is in hiding. Titu, Amir alias Kala Amir, Kamal alias Guja Kamal and Kalu are currently running the drug trade on his behalf.
On 13 November, a man named Suman Milon alias Mintu (40) was hacked to death near this hotspot. Police said they had obtained information suggesting the involvement of drug dealer Kala Amir in the killing.
Evictions take place, but can networks be broken?
A visit to Gandaria Railway Station and Gumtighar on the night of 24 October found that police activity had increased following the incident involving State Minister Ishraq. Most of the makeshift shacks surrounding the drug hotspot had been demolished. No open gatherings for drug consumption were visible there that day.
Many illegal structures used as drug dens along the stretch from Ad-Din Hospital in Jurain to Dayaganj have also been demolished. Road construction work is now underway there under the supervision of the city corporation. Local residents said the road would make their commute easier. They hope that increased public movement would make it difficult for drug dealers to operate in the area.
Mallik Ahsan Uddin Sami, deputy commissioner of the DMP’s Wari Division, told Prothom Alo that drug trading had stopped in the areas around IG Gate and WASA Colony following the eviction of the settlements there. He added that no drug-related cases had been filed in the IG Gate area over the past month and a half.
The police official said that efforts were also underway to address the other hotspots. “Drug trafficking cannot be stopped simply by making arrests. We are working on several plans, both short-term and long-term, to tackle the problem,” he said.
Residents of the area said that arresting street-level dealers and drug users would not be enough to stop the trade. The masterminds must be apprehended. Regular raids must also continue.
The fruit juice seller from Gumtighar said that raids result in the arrest of some drug dealers, but control of the trade passes into other hands while the drug dens remain. “We have seen the people controlling the trade change like this year after year. This time, we want the drug business to be shut down at any cost.”