PK Halder arrested in India

Six people including PK Halder have been arrested. PK Halder has been arrested from Ashoknagar on Saturday afternoon.
Sukumar Mridha, who is known as fish trader in the locality, has three houses in Ashoknagar.
Citing a source of ED, a police official of North 24 Parganas district told Prothom Alo that Sukumar Mridha is close to PK Halder, former managing director of Bangladesh's NRB Global Bank.
Locals at Ashoknagar said Sukumar Mridha was not available in the locality in recent times although he lived there for several years. He bought a huge amount of land in North 24 Parganas adjacent to Kolkata. The price of land would increase in the future.
Police sources said at least 15 government employees and officials were seen conducting raids in the area.
It is learnt that police is interrogating a person named Sanjib Howlader. Locals said Sanjib Howlader is the son-in-law of Sukumar Mridha.