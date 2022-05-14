PK Halder arrested in India

Prashanta Kumar Halder, who embezzled thousands of crores of taka and fled the country, has been arrested in India.

A diplomatic source in India confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

India's central intelligence agency Enforcement Directorate (ED), which investigates financial irregularities, conducted raids at three houses of Sukumar Mridha at Ashoknagar of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal of India on Friday. Sukumar Mridha is close to PK Halder.