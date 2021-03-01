PK Halder had left country before letter reached immigration

Former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Limited, Prashanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder fled the country by road through the Benapole land port at 3.38 pm on 23 October, 2019.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) sent a letter to the immigration police barring PK Halder leaving the country.

The letter, however, reached the immigration police at 4:30 pm on 23 October, deputy attorney general Amin Uddin Manik on Monday morning quoted the immigration police as saying.

Amin Uddin Manik told Prothom Alo that right after receiving the letter regarding PK Halder, the immigration authority informed all the ports about the matter. PK Halder left the country with Bangladeshi passport. He has two passports and the other one is a passport from Granada.