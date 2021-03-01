PK Halder had left country before letter reached immigration

Former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Limited, Prashanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder fled the country by road through the Benapole land port at 3.38 pm on 23 October, 2019.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) sent a letter to the immigration police barring PK Halder leaving the country.
The letter, however, reached the immigration police at 4:30 pm on 23 October, deputy attorney general Amin Uddin Manik on Monday morning quoted the immigration police as saying.
Amin Uddin Manik told Prothom Alo that right after receiving the letter regarding PK Halder, the immigration authority informed all the ports about the matter. PK Halder left the country with Bangladeshi passport. He has two passports and the other one is a passport from Granada.
On 15 February, the High Court wanted to know how PK Halder left the country despite having his passport confiscated. The court fixed 15 March for the hearing on this issue.
Deputy attorney general Amin Uddin Manik said the court will be informed about this information in writing.
On 18 November last year, a report was published in a newspaper titled “ACC will seek Interpol’s help to capture PK Halder”. Considering the report in the newspaper, the HC issued a self-motivated rule on 19 November.
In that rule, the court asked the defendants including the ACC chairman to inform the court in writing about the initiatives to bring PK Halder back to the country and arrest him.
The court later barred 25 people, including PK Halder's mother Lilabati Halder, from leaving the country on the plea of five depositors of People's Leasing International.
Following this, on 21 January, the HC issued directives for the detailed information including the names, addresses and addresses of the officials who have been in charge of overseeing money laundering and supervision of financial institutions, including the Department of Internal Audit and Inspection of Financial Institutions of Bangladesh Bank.