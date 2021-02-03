PK Halder associate gives confessional statement

PK Halder’s Shankha Bepari has given a confessional statement before a Dhaka court in a case filed over illegal amassing of Tk 2,750 million (275 crore) by the former NRB Global Bank managing director PK Halder.

He was produced before the court after three days of interrogation on Tuesday. The Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ACC) Deputy Director Salahuddin sought the court’s permission to record Bepari’s statement.