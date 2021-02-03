PK Halder associate gives confessional statement

PK Halder’s Shankha Bepari has given a confessional statement before a Dhaka court in a case filed over illegal amassing of Tk 2,750 million (275 crore) by the former NRB Global Bank managing director PK Halder.
He was produced before the court after three days of interrogation on Tuesday. The Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ACC) Deputy Director Salahuddin sought the court’s permission to record Bepari’s statement.
Advertisement
Metropolitan magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan recorded the statement and sent him to jail.
Halder embezzled crores of taka in the name of the fake organisations. On 8 January, ACC deputy director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury filed a case against him for illegally amassing about Tk 2,750 million (275 crore).