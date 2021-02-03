PK Halder associate gives confessional statement

Ashish Basu
Dhaka
default-image

PK Halder’s Shankha Bepari has given a confessional statement before a Dhaka court in a case filed over illegal amassing of Tk 2,750 million (275 crore) by the former NRB Global Bank managing director PK Halder.

He was produced before the court after three days of interrogation on Tuesday. The Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ACC) Deputy Director Salahuddin sought the court’s permission to record Bepari’s statement.

Advertisement

Metropolitan magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan recorded the statement and sent him to jail.

Halder embezzled crores of taka in the name of the fake organisations. On 8 January, ACC deputy director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury filed a case against him for illegally amassing about Tk 2,750 million (275 crore).

More News

Case filed over beating Sunamganj journalist

Case filed over beating Sunamganj journalist

Consumption of excessive liquor: Bogura death toll rises to 12

Consumption of excessive liquor: Bogura death toll rises to 12

Sylhet child murder: HC orders arrest of father

Sylhet child murder: HC orders arrest of father

Thakurgaon man beaten to death, 2 detained

Thakurgaon man beaten to death, 2 detained