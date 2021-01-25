PK Halder swindle: ACC files 5 cases against 33

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed five cases against 33 individuals of five organisations, including Proshanta Kumar Halder, for ripping off Tk 3.51 billion from the International Leasing and Financial Services (ILFS), reports UNB.
The ACC secretary Md Anwar Hossain Howlader said the anti-corruption watchdog’s deputy director Gulshan Anowar Prodhan filed four of the five cases on Monday and another one was filed on Sunday.
The accused five organisations are Anan Chemical Industries, Sukhada Properties, Ms Bornno, Rahman Chemicals and Moon Enterprise.
Former International Leasing chairman MA Hashem, managing director Rashedul Haque, nine board members and PK Halder’s family and friends were accused in the case.
The ACC already arrested People’s Leasing Chairman Uzzal Nandi, and International Leasing’s former managing director Rashedul Haque, said the AAC secretary.
In 2010, PK Haldar was the managing director of Reliance Finance. Rashedul was its deputy managing director at that time. And when Haldar became the managing director of NRB Global Bank in 2015, Rashedul joined the International Leasing as managing director.
There are allegations that Haldar amassed billions of taka from the bank in the name of the fake organisations with the support of Uzzal.
On 8 January, International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issued a red notice against Halder, who left the country after reportedly amassing at least Tk 36 billion, following a request of Bangladesh Police.