PK Halder swindle: ACC files 5 cases against 33

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed five cases against 33 individuals of five organisations, including Proshanta Kumar Halder, for ripping off Tk 3.51 billion from the International Leasing and Financial Services (ILFS), reports UNB.

The ACC secretary Md Anwar Hossain Howlader said the anti-corruption watchdog’s deputy director Gulshan Anowar Prodhan filed four of the five cases on Monday and another one was filed on Sunday.

The accused five organisations are Anan Chemical Industries, Sukhada Properties, Ms Bornno, Rahman Chemicals and Moon Enterprise.

Former International Leasing chairman MA Hashem, managing director Rashedul Haque, nine board members and PK Halder’s family and friends were accused in the case.