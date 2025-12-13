Osman Hadi shooting
Looking for the prime suspect, hopefully we will hit him: DMP Commissioner
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali has said that police are searching for those involved in the attempted killing of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a possible candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency in the 13th parliamentary elections, by shooting him.
The DMP commissioner said, “We are looking for the prime suspect. Hopefully, we will be able to hit him. We are seeking cooperation from the public.”
The official made the remarks today, Saturday while responding to journalists’ questions after speaking at the annual general meeting of the Retired Police Officers’ Welfare Association in Rajarbagh area of Dhaka.
Mentioning that 24 hours have not yet passed since the incident, the DMP commissioner expressed hope that those involved in the attempted killing would be brought under the law very soon.
When asked whether possible candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections were feeling insecure following the attack on Osman Sharif Bin Hadi, the DMP commissioner said, “We are taking measures to ensure their security.”
On Friday afternoon, the day after the election schedule was announced, convener of an organisation called Inqilab Moncho, Osman Hadi was shot on Box Culvert Road in the Purana Paltan area of the capital.
Hadi was initially treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition and was later transferred to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.
Inqilab Moncho has said that Osman Hadi is still not out of danger. His physical condition cannot be assessed with certainty until at least 48 hours have passed.
The daylight shooting of a possible election candidate in the capital, just a day after the schedule was announced, has sparked renewed concerns over law and order during the election period. Political parties say the incident has raised serious concerns about overall election security.