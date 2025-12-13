Looking for the prime suspect, hopefully we will hit him: DMP Commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali has said that police are searching for those involved in the attempted killing of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a possible candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency in the 13th parliamentary elections, by shooting him.

The DMP commissioner said, “We are looking for the prime suspect. Hopefully, we will be able to hit him. We are seeking cooperation from the public.”