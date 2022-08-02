ACC investigation into Grameen Telecom underway

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday sent a letter to Grameen Telecom after starting an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of money, reports UNB.

The ACC sent a letter on Sunday (31 July) asking for the information of four members of the board of directors of Grameen Telecom including Muhammad Yunus.

Earlier, ACC secretary Mahabub Hossain informed that the ACC has started an inquiry against the board of directors of Grameen Telecom.