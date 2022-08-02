Crime

ACC investigation into Grameen Telecom underway

Prothom Alo English Desk
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday sent a letter to Grameen Telecom after starting an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of money, reports UNB.

The ACC sent a letter on Sunday (31 July) asking for the information of four members of the board of directors of Grameen Telecom including Muhammad Yunus.

Earlier, ACC secretary Mahabub Hossain informed that the ACC has started an inquiry against the board of directors of Grameen Telecom.

An inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the allegation, he added.

According to sources, ACC director Syed Iqbal Hossain has been appointed as the supervising officer in the investigation committee while deputy director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan has been made the team head and the other members are assistant director Jasmine Akhtar and Noore Alam Siddiqui.

The ACC is investigating the charges against four members of Grameen Telecoms board of directors, including misappropriation of 5 per cent of the dividend reserved for distribution among workers, illegal deduction of 6 per cent as advocate fees and other fees while paying workers' dues, interest allocated to workers' welfare fund, embezzlement of Tk 455,213,000 without distribution and embezzlement by transfer of Tk 29.77 billion from the company to the bank accounts of various subsidiaries for money laundering.

