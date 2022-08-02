ACC investigation into Grameen Telecom underway

An inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the allegation, he added.
According to sources, ACC director Syed Iqbal Hossain has been appointed as the supervising officer in the investigation committee while deputy director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan has been made the team head and the other members are assistant director Jasmine Akhtar and Noore Alam Siddiqui.
The ACC is investigating the charges against four members of Grameen Telecoms board of directors, including misappropriation of 5 per cent of the dividend reserved for distribution among workers, illegal deduction of 6 per cent as advocate fees and other fees while paying workers' dues, interest allocated to workers' welfare fund, embezzlement of Tk 455,213,000 without distribution and embezzlement by transfer of Tk 29.77 billion from the company to the bank accounts of various subsidiaries for money laundering.