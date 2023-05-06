Arav Khan: CID investigates how he became so rich

The criminal investigation department (CID) of police has started an investigation into how Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, who is an accused in a police officer murder case in Dhaka, earned so much money in less than five years.

The money laundering unit of the financial crime squad of CID has started collecting information of assets of Rabiul at home and abroad.

CID sources said they are trying to know how much assets Rabiul has in Dubai or the United Arab Emirates and those who are behind him for possessing so much wealth.