Arav Khan: CID investigates how he became so rich

The criminal investigation department (CID) of police has started an investigation into how Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, who is an accused in a police officer murder case in Dhaka, earned so much money in less than five years.
The money laundering unit of the financial crime squad of CID has started collecting information of assets of Rabiul at home and abroad.
CID sources said they are trying to know how much assets Rabiul has in Dubai or the United Arab Emirates and those who are behind him for possessing so much wealth.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a CID official said a letter is being sent to the Dubai authorities through the foreign ministry seeking information about Rabiul's assets.
About the matter, CID media wing additional police super Azad Rahman said the financial squad of CID is investigating Rabiul's wealth earned through criminal activities.
Rabiul, known as Arav Khan in Dubai, is an accused in police officer Mamun Emran Khan murder case in Dhaka. Following information from Bangladesh Police, Interpol issued a red alert against him with the name Rabiul Islam. He is 35. His nationality has been shown as Bangladeshi. He was born in Bagerhat. This notice was issued on charges of murder.
Police headquarters spokesperson and assistant inspector general of police Md Monzur Rahman said as per latest information Rabiul Islam is in Dubai. "We are in touch with Interpol to bring him back home," the police official added.
Inspector Mamun Emran of the special branch of police was murdered in a flat of Banani on 8 July 2018. Later his body was recovered from a forest in Gazipur. In connection with the incident his elder brother Jahangir Alam Khan filed a case with Banani police station. Conducting an investigation, DB police pressed charges against 10 people including absconding Rabiul on 31 March 2019.
According to police, Rabiul fled after murder of Mamun Emran Khan. Later he moved to Dubai with an Indian passport as Arav Khan and stayed there. He inaugurated a gold shop 'Arav Jewellers' in New Gold Souk in Dubai on 15 March. The matter triggered a discussion as stars from the sports and entertainment arena attended the inaugural event.