Information in deposition: Rabiul engaged in sex trade

Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, who is a charge-sheeted accused in police inspector Mamun Imran Khan murder case, was involved in the sex trade.

His wife Suraiya alias Keya would assist him.

Rabiul along with his accomplices operated a sex trade at the Banani flat in the capital where Mamun was killed.

Such information has been found in the confessional statements given by seven accused to the court under section 164 in the Mamun murder case.

Rabiul's wife Suraiya is among the seven accused. Rabiul is absconding from the beginning. After securing bail recently, Suraiya has gone into hiding.

