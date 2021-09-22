School teacher among 3 held for harassing minor folk singer

Tarek RahmanTarek RahmanPolice have arrested three men, including a school teacher, for allegedly assaulting a minor folk singer by shaving off his head in Shibganj upazila of Bogura district, reports news agency UNB.

The arrestees have been identified as Mezbaul Islam, 52, a teacher at Gujia High School and Shafiul Islam Khokon, 55, and Tarek Rahman, 20, of Juri Majhpara village in the upazila. However, two other accused are still on the run.