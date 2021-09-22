School teacher among 3 held for harassing minor folk singer

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Shibganj police station, Sirajul Islam said the accused teased the 16-year-old folk music musician for his attire at which the singer reacted. The accused got enraged at his reaction. Later, on 18 September, five men went to his house and shaved off his head, he added.
They had also threatened to banish him from the village if he didn't quit singing, police said.
A case was subsequently filed against five people in connection with the assault, following which the police arrested the trio on Tuesday night.
OC Sirajul Islam said, “It was not an isolated incident. It was an attack on the roots of Bengali culture by some religious fanatic. We have already arrested three of the accused. We are trying to arrest the other accused as soon as possible.”