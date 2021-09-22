Crime and Law

School teacher among 3 held for harassing minor folk singer

Prothom Alo English Desk
Tarek RahmanTarek RahmanPolice have arrested three men, including a school teacher, for allegedly assaulting a minor folk singer by shaving off his head in Shibganj upazila of Bogura district, reports news agency UNB.

The arrestees have been identified as Mezbaul Islam, 52, a teacher at Gujia High School and Shafiul Islam Khokon, 55, and Tarek Rahman, 20, of Juri Majhpara village in the upazila. However, two other accused are still on the run.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Shibganj police station, Sirajul Islam said the accused teased the 16-year-old folk music musician for his attire at which the singer reacted. The accused got enraged at his reaction. Later, on 18 September, five men went to his house and shaved off his head, he added.

They had also threatened to banish him from the village if he didn't quit singing, police said.

A case was subsequently filed against five people in connection with the assault, following which the police arrested the trio on Tuesday night.

OC Sirajul Islam said, “It was not an isolated incident. It was an attack on the roots of Bengali culture by some religious fanatic. We have already arrested three of the accused. We are trying to arrest the other accused as soon as possible.”

