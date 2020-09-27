Seven detained over gang rape of Khagrachhari girl

Advertisement
Police on Saturday arrested seven people in connection with the gang rape of a girl after robbery in a house in Balpaiya Adam area of Khagrachhari, reports UNB.
“We are still conducting drives to arrest rest of the accused,” the news agency quoted the officer-in-Charge of Khagrachhari police station, Md Rashid, as saying.
The victim’s mother filed two cases accusing nine people over the matter on Thursday.
A gang of robbers swooped into the victim’s house early Thursday where they tied up the victim's parents and brutally gang raped the victim.
They also robbed gold ornaments and mobile cell phones from the victim’s house.
The medical test of the victim has been completed, said Purno Jibon Chakma, medical officer of Sadar Hospital.
