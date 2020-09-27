Seven detained over gang rape of Khagrachhari girl

Police on Saturday arrested seven people in connection with the gang rape of a girl after robbery in a house in Balpaiya Adam area of Khagrachhari, reports UNB.

“We are still conducting drives to arrest rest of the accused,” the news agency quoted the officer-in-Charge of Khagrachhari police station, Md Rashid, as saying.

The victim’s mother filed two cases accusing nine people over the matter on Thursday.