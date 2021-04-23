Shazneen’s 23rd death anniversary today

Today, 23rd April, marks the 23rd death anniversary of Shazneen Tasnim Rahman. She was brutally murdered on this day, 23 years ago, at her home in Gulshan, Dhaka. Shazneen was just 15 years old at the time and a Class 9 student of Scholastica.

Shazneen was the daughter of the late chairman of Transcom Group, Latifur Rahman, and the present chairman Shahnaz Rahman. She was the youngest of four siblings. Her Simeen Rahman is the CEO of Transcom Group.

The case regarding the rape and murder of Shazneen on 23 April 1998 was tried at the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal. On 2 September 2003, the court delivered the verdict, sentencing six persons to death for planning and aiding in the rape and murder of Shazneen. They are the domestic help Shahidul Islam (Shahid), a contractor in charge of renovating the house Syed Sajjad Mainuddin Hasan, his assistant Badal, domestic help Estema Khatun Minu and her sister Parvin, and carpenter Shaniram Mandal.