Sinha murder: Four cops among 7 placed on weeklong remand

A Cox’s Bazar court on Wednesday placed seven, including four policemen, each on a seven-day remand in a case filed over the murder of retired army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan in Teknaf.
The court of Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah gave the order when Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) pleaded for a 10-day remand for each of the seven.
The remanded are sub-inspector Liton, constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun, and three witnesses Nurul Amin, Nizam Uddin and Mohamamd Ayas. The case was filed by police after the killing of Sinha in what they first called a crossfire.
Earlier, the court ordered to interrogate the four policemen at jail gate.
On 3 July, retired major Sinha and Stamford University students Shipra Debnath, Shahdeul Islam Sifat and Taskin went to Cox’s Bazar for filming a documentary. Sinha was killed in police firing at Shamlapur police check-post on 31 July while he was returning to Nilima Resort in Himchhari, Cox’s Bazar via Marine Drive, Teknaf after filming at Marishbunia.
Police detained Sifat and sent him to jail. Later, the law enforcement detained Shipra from the resort. Currently both are released in bail.
Police filed a case with Teknaf police station in connection with the death of Sinha on charges of obstructing government duties. Sifat was also made an accused in the case. Another case was filed with Ramu police station under narcotics control act against Shipra Debnath.
Later, on 5 August, Sinha’s elder sister Sharmim Shariya filed a murder case against nine policemen including suspended Teknaf police station officer-in-charge Pradip Kumar Das, Baharchhara police outpost in charge Liaqat Ali, sub-inspector Nandadulal Rakshit.
On the following day, seven police members, including Pradip, Liaqat and Nandadulal Rakshit, surrendered before the court.
In a separate appeal by RAB to the court, Pradip, Liaqat and Nandadulal Rakshit were each placed on a seven-day remand. The court also asked to interrogate constable Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, Abdullah Al Mamun and SI Liton at jail gate.
Two other accused -- SI Tutul and Md Mostafa -- did not appear before the court. Police claimed there are no such persons employed in police in the district.