Sinha murder: Three APBn members on 7-day remand

A Cox’s Bazar court on Tuesday placed three members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) on seven-day remand each in a case filed over the killing retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan, reports news agency UNB.
The court of senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah passed the order when police produced them before the court at noon.
Those remanded are assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shahjahan, constables Rajib and Abdullah.
RAB arrested the three APBn members for their alleged involvement in Sinha murder. The APBn members were on duty at APBn's Shamplapur check post in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar on the day of the killing on 31 July.
Former OC of Teknaf police station Pradeep Kumar Das, Baharchhara police outpost in charge Inspector Liaqat Ali and Nandadulal Rakshit were taken to the RAB office on Tuesday as they were put on seven-day remand each in the case, said RAB legal and media wing director lieutenant colonel Ashiq Billah.
Retired major Sinha was killed in what police called a crossfire at Baharchhara police check post on 31 July night.
Sinha’s elder sister Sharmin Shahriya Ferdous filed a lawsuit with Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate court after the incident on 5 August.
Senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah issued arrest warrants against all of the accused after taking the case into cognisance on that day.
OC Pradeep surrendered the following day and later police took him to Cox’s Bazar.
On 12 August, a Cox's Bazar court placed seven people, including four policemen, on a seven-day remand each in the case.
The home ministry formed a four-member committee, headed by Mizanur Rahman, additional divisional commissioner (development), on 2 August to investigate into the incident.