Sinha murder: Three APBn members on 7-day remand

A Cox’s Bazar court on Tuesday placed three members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) on seven-day remand each in a case filed over the killing retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan, reports news agency UNB.

The court of senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah passed the order when police produced them before the court at noon.

Those remanded are assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shahjahan, constables Rajib and Abdullah.