Suspect Iqbal brought to Cumilla

Iqbal Hossain, the man arrested from Cox’s Bazar last night for allegedly keeping the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue, has been brought to Cumilla, reports UNB.

"Iqbal was brought to the police lines here around 12 noon on Friday," additional superintendent of Cumilla police SM Tanvir Ahmed told UNB.

Police Thursday night held Iqbal Hossain, who was identified earlier as the one who kept a copy of the Quran at a Durga Puja venue in Cumilla, drawing accusations of desecrating the holy book hurled at the Hindu community and triggering communal tension and violence across the country.