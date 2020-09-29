Sylhet gang-rape: Another accused arrested

Police arrested another accused from Haripur of Jaintapur, Sylhet on Monday night in connection with Friday’s gang-rape at Sylhet MC College, reports UNB.

The arrested is Mahfuzur Rahman Masum, a 4th year student of the college and resident of Lama Doloikandi village of the Kanaighat, Sylhet.

Shamsuddoha, officer-in-charge of Kanaighat police station, said a team of police arrested Mahfuzur from the area around 10:00pm.