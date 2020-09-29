Sylhet gang-rape: Another accused arrested

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police arrest Mahfuzur Rahman Masum, an accused in the gang-rape at Sylhet MC College on 25 September 2020.
Police arrested another accused from Haripur of Jaintapur, Sylhet on Monday night in connection with Friday’s gang-rape at Sylhet MC College, reports UNB.

The arrested is Mahfuzur Rahman Masum, a 4th year student of the college and resident of Lama Doloikandi village of the Kanaighat, Sylhet.

Shamsuddoha, officer-in-charge of Kanaighat police station, said a team of police arrested Mahfuzur from the area around 10:00pm.

Later, they handed him over to Shahporan Police Station around 11:00pm. He was brought to the office of the superintendent of Sylhet police around 10:00am on Tuesday.

With the arrest of Mahfuzur, seven accused have so far been arrested.

Among the arrestees, Saifur Rahman, Arjun Lashkar and Rabiul Islam were placed on a 5-day remand each on Monday.

Two other arrestees are Rajon, Mahbubur Rahman aka Rony.

A group of youths tied up a man and raped his 20-year-old wife at the MC College dormitory on Friday night.

After police rescued the couple, the victim’s husband filed a case at Shahparan police station in the early hours of Saturday against nine people mentioning the names of six.

Prothom Alo illustration