Sylhet gang-rape: Another accused arrested

Police arrested another accused from Haripur of Jaintapur, Sylhet on Monday night in connection with Friday’s gang-rape at Sylhet MC College, reports UNB.
The arrested is Mahfuzur Rahman Masum, a 4th year student of the college and resident of Lama Doloikandi village of the Kanaighat, Sylhet.
Shamsuddoha, officer-in-charge of Kanaighat police station, said a team of police arrested Mahfuzur from the area around 10:00pm.
Later, they handed him over to Shahporan Police Station around 11:00pm. He was brought to the office of the superintendent of Sylhet police around 10:00am on Tuesday.
With the arrest of Mahfuzur, seven accused have so far been arrested.
Among the arrestees, Saifur Rahman, Arjun Lashkar and Rabiul Islam were placed on a 5-day remand each on Monday.
Two other arrestees are Rajon, Mahbubur Rahman aka Rony.
A group of youths tied up a man and raped his 20-year-old wife at the MC College dormitory on Friday night.
After police rescued the couple, the victim’s husband filed a case at Shahparan police station in the early hours of Saturday against nine people mentioning the names of six.