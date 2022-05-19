Three in Moulvibazar awarded death for crimes against humanity

The two other convicted are Mohammad Abdul Matin and Abdul Mannan alias Manai. Aziz and Matin are two siblings.
Aziz was involved with the politics of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) while Matin was involved with the politics of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Mannan was a leader of Islami Chhatra Sangha, the then student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami.
The cross examination in the case completed on 12 April. Later, the court on 17 May fixed 19 May for pronouncing the verdict.
The investigation against the three for alleged crimes committed against humanity started on 16 October 2014. Later, on 29 February 2016, the tribunal issued arrest warrant against them. On 1 March that year, police from Barlekha police station arrested Aziz and Mannan and produced before the Tribunal on the next day.
Later, they were sent to jail. Another accused, Matin, is on the run from the very beginning of the case proceedings.
Investigation against the three was completed on 14 November 2016. The investigation agency brought allegations of five types of crimes against humanity including murder, mass murder, rape and torture in Barlekha area of Moulvibazar.