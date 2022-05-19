Three in Moulvibazar awarded death for crimes against humanity

The two other convicted are Mohammad Abdul Matin and Abdul Mannan alias Manai. Aziz and Matin are two siblings.

Aziz was involved with the politics of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) while Matin was involved with the politics of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Mannan was a leader of Islami Chhatra Sangha, the then student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami.

The cross examination in the case completed on 12 April. Later, the court on 17 May fixed 19 May for pronouncing the verdict.