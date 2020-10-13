TIB warns govt of money laundering thru ‘foreign bribery’

Expressing grave concern that Bangladesh’s leading foreign trade partners have been shockingly failing to enforce action against foreign bribery, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) called upon the foreign trade partner countries to strengthen laws and enforcement systems, reports UNB.

Referring to a TI report titled ‘Exporting Corruption’ launched globally on Tuesday, TIB has alerted the government about risks of huge loses of various types, especially increased money laundering, said a press release.

“It is shocking that the biggest global exporters are showing the worst track records of compliance of their own pledges against foreign bribery. Poorest performers include China, Japan, India, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, Canada and Mexico, many of whom are Bangladesh’s largest trade and investment partners. We are alerting our government, foreign trade entities and other stakeholders to take rigorous corruption prevention measures in foreign trade and investment,” said TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman.