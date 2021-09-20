Tk 210b plundered from 2006 to 2021

Trader Salahuddin from Old Dhaka would purchase products on offer from big companies and then, in turn, sell these as a retailer. He invested Tk 20 million in this business and now is not getting his money back.

Salahuddin paid five e-commerce firms to buy their products. However, the owners of two firms are now behind bars while another company’s owner fled the country. The remaining two firms are not returning his money either.

He told Prothom Alo on 13 September, “I am penniless now. I couldn’t sleep at night for the last two months. I am worried about my family. If I don’t get the money back, what will happen to them?”

Salahuddin is one of the thousands of people who have been cheated by e-commerce firms and this deception has come to light recently.

Back in 2012, Dipak Dutt, a teacher of a secondary school in Morelganj of Bagerhat, committed suicide after he become the victim of another type of exploitation.

He was one of about 350,000 depositors of Jubo Karmasangsthan Society (Jubok), who never received their money back after investment. Along with his savings, teacher Dipak Dutt borrowed from his relatives and acquaintances and invested Tk 2.6 million in Jubok.