Two arrested for kidnapping and raping a teenager

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two people from Sylhet’s South Surma upazila for kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl, reports UNB.

The arrestees are - Abdul Ali, 40, of Jafrabad village in the upazila and Md Alauddin, 32, from Chhopdolpur village.

The victim was rescued and they were arrested from Jalalpur Bazar area of the upazila on 8 May, said Somen Majumder, assistant director, media wing of RAB-9 on Tuesday.

Initially, the victim told RAB that some four to five unidentified persons, including the arrestees kidnapped her in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and later gang-raped her for 10 days.

The victim was kidnapped on 29 April from the Moglabazar area, said a RAB media release.