Two men convicted of killing Chattogram railway official and freedom fighter Shafiuddin Ahmed in 2003, were executed at Cumilla Central Jail on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

Senior jail superintendent Shahjahan Ahmed said that Shipon Hawladar and Naimul Islam were from Chattogram. They were hanged at 11.30pm.

Chattogram deputy commissioner Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, police superintendent Farooq Ahmed and civil surgeon Mir Mubarak Hossain were present during the execution.

All the mandatory legal procedures, including the autopsies of the bodies, were completed after the execution, Shahjahan said. "Later, the bodies were sent to their homes by the jail authorities."