Two judges have to explain again: HC

The two metropolitan magistrates of Dhaka have to explain again their orders placing film actress Pori Moni on remand for the second and third time in a narcotics control case.

The High Court has asked the two lower court judges to submit their explanations by 24 October.

A High Court bench of justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and justice KM Zahid Sarwar passed the order on Wednesday.

At the same time, the court set 24 October for the next order.