Two judges have to explain again: HC

The two lower court judges are – Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Debabrata Biswas and Atiqul Islam. The HC also ordered Qazi Golam Mustafa, the investigation officer of the case, to submit his explanation within the fixed date.
Earlier on 15 September, Debabrata Biswas and Atiqul Islam submitted their explanation on the ground that Pori Moni was placed on remand for he second and third times.
However, the High Court was not pleased with their explanation. After the hearing that day, the High Court set 29 September for the next order. According to that the issue was raised Wednesday.
Repentant, sorry and asked for forgiveness
In the court Abdul Aleem Mia Jewel, lawyer of the two lower court judges, said, “The High Court sought their explanation on 2 September. The explanation was submitted through the registrar general. The reason behind the remand was explained there.”
At this point attorney general AM Amin Uddin said, “They (the two judges) came to my office. Both of them are young judges. They are repentant and sorry. Due to lack of experience the reply was not written in a proper way. Both have sought your forgiveness.”
The court said, “In that case, they have to submit another explanation (reply). I am giving time for that. Next hearing will be held on 24 October.”
Lawyer ZI Khan Panna said the lower courts should abide by the orders of the Supreme Court in case of remand.
Following the order, the investigation officer also appeared before the court on Wednesday. The court ordered Golam Mustafa, the investigation officer, to submit his explanation within 24 October. Attorney general Md Mizanur Rahman was present during the hearing on behalf of the state.
Earlier on 4 August, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Pori Moni after a raid at her residence in the capital’s Banani area.
RAB filed a narcotics case against her at the Banani police station. After that, the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) interrogated her three times in a total of seven days in remand.
Pori Moni later sought bail from Dhaka's chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court, but she was denied. After that, she filed the bail petition with the Dhaka metropolitan and sessions judge court.
As the session judge court delayed the hearing, her lawyers filed a petition with the High Court for an early hearing. The High Court then issued a rule. After that, the sessions judge court conducted the hearing and granted her bail on 31 August. Pori Moni was released from jail on the next day.
Meanwhile, questions arose during the High Court’s hearing on the remand granted to Pori Moni in several phases.