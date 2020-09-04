UNO Wahida’s condition stable after surgery: NINS joint director

The condition of Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam, who suffered serious injuries in an attack by miscreants on Thursday, is now stable, said a physician at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital (NINS).
“Her condition is stable after doctors conducted a surgery from 9:30pm to 11:00pm on Thursday. She’s undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU),” said Badrul Alam, joint director of the hospital, reports news agency UNB.
“Physicians at the ICU have informed me that she (Wahida) is stable now and today they’ll conduct some tests,” he said while talking to the news agency over phone on Friday.
Wahida Khanam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Ghoraghat, was critically injured in an attack by miscreants at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises early Thursday.
Her father Omar Ali was also injured in the gruesome attack. They were taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.
Later, the UNO was airlifted from Rangpur to Dhaka by a Bangladesh Air Force helicopter. She was admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, Dhaka.
Prime suspect detained
Meanwhile, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police in a joint drive arrested the prime suspect of the attack on the Ghoraghat UNO from Kaliganj in Hili area of Dinajpur district early Friday.
The arrestee was identified as Asadul, 35, son of Amzad Hossain of Osmanpur in the upazila.
Later, he was taken to RAB office in Rangpur district.