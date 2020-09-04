UNO Wahida’s condition stable after surgery: NINS joint director

The condition of Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam, who suffered serious injuries in an attack by miscreants on Thursday, is now stable, said a physician at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital (NINS).

“Her condition is stable after doctors conducted a surgery from 9:30pm to 11:00pm on Thursday. She’s undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU),” said Badrul Alam, joint director of the hospital, reports news agency UNB.