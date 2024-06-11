DB seizes two cars of Aktaruzzaman from Gulshan

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has confiscated two cars of Aktaruzzaman, who is identified as the mastermind behind the killing of lawmaker Anwarul Azim.

The cars, one white Prado and a white microbus, were seized from Aktaruzzaman’s rented house in the city’s Gulshan area on Saturday.

Investigation sources said a team of DB conducted a raid at Aktaruzzaman’s house on Saturday afternoon. The law enforcers seized the vehicles from the garage of the house.