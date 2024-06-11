Anwarul Azim murder
DB seizes two cars of Aktaruzzaman from Gulshan
Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has confiscated two cars of Aktaruzzaman, who is identified as the mastermind behind the killing of lawmaker Anwarul Azim.
The cars, one white Prado and a white microbus, were seized from Aktaruzzaman’s rented house in the city’s Gulshan area on Saturday.
Investigation sources said a team of DB conducted a raid at Aktaruzzaman’s house on Saturday afternoon. The law enforcers seized the vehicles from the garage of the house.
A witness Abdul Khaleque, who is a driver of a car belonging to a resident of the same building, told Prothom Alo last night that Aktaruzzaman rented an apartment at house No 17, Road No 65 in Gulshan around a one and a half years ago.
He said Aktaruzzaman would use these two cars during his stay in Dhaka.
Meanwhile, a court has ordered forensic tests of mobile phones of four arrested over the murder. Chief metropolitan magistrate court passed the order on Monday.
The DB told the court that it is important to know what messages they exchanged, and avail their call records. It is also necessary for the investigators to know if they deleted any pictures, videos or any information related to the murder.
In a petition to the court, the DB said it confiscated cell phones of extremist leader Shimul Bhiyan, Jhenaidah district Awami League’s relief and social welfare secretary Kazi Kamal Ahmed alias Babu, Shimul’s nephew Tanvir Bhuiyan and Silasti Rahman as evidence. They exchanged messages among themselves on Whatsapp after the killing.
The court later granted permission to conduct forensic tests of the cell phones.
The Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker was killed in Kolkata on 13 May. DB has so far found involvement of 12 persons with the killing. Aktaruzzaman left Dhaka for Delhi on 20 May.
Afterwards, he went to Kathmandu and later to the USA via Dubai, learnt the DB sources. Among other accused, Md Siam Hossain was arrested in Nepal and currently under police custody in Kolkata. Another accused ‘butcher’ Jihad Hawlader was also arrested in Kolkata.
Four people so far arrested in Dhaka are Shimul Bhuiyan, his nephew Tanvir Bhuiyan, Silasti Rahman and Kazi Kamal. The first three of the accused confessed to their crimes to the court. The absconded accused are Mustafizur Rahman, Faisal Ali Saji, Chelsea Cherry alias Ariya, Taz Mohammad Khan alias Haji and Md Jamal Hossain.
We would be able to disclose many things once the body is foundAsaduzzaman Khan, home minister
AL leader Kazi Kamal was taken to seven-day remand yesterday.
Meanwhile, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told journalists yesterday that many more individuals might get arrested in connection with the murder of the lawmaker.
He said the investigation is nearly completed and the mystery behind the murder can soon be unraveled.
“We would be able to disclose many things once the body is found,” the minister added.