Aktaruzzaman: A man shrouded in mystery

The locals of Kotchandpur upazila in Jhenaidah used to think of Akhtaruzzaman alias Shahin as an influential person. He was well respected in the area. He lived in his bungalow whenever he was in the area. Several influential persons used to be his guests there.

However, the source of his power and earnings still remain a mystery to the locals. He has been the centre of all discussions in the area since his name came up in the killing of Jhenaidah -4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim.

The sources relevant to the investigation in Dhaka and Kolkata say Akhtaruzzaman was the mastermind behind the Bangladeshi lawmaker’s killing in Kolkata.