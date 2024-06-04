Court order to provide bank statements of Akteruzzaman, 9 others

A Dhaka court has ordered to provide bank statements of Aktaruzzaman, prime suspect in the killing of Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP Md Anwarul Azim, and nine others. Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions judge As-Shams Jaglul Hossain passed the order Monday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court’s public prosecutor Taposh Kumar Pal told Prothom Alo that the police appealed to the court seeking bank statements of the 10 persons involved in the killing of Jhenaidah-4 constituency. The court granted the plea.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit will provide the transaction history of these bank accounts to the detective branch (DB) police, the investigating agency in the case, as per the court order.