Anwarul Azim murder: Photographs of dead body sent to AL leader

After murder of MP Anwarul Azim, photographs of his dead body were sent via WhatsApp to Kazi Kamal Ahmed alias Babu, the relief and social welfare secretary of the Jhenaidah district Awami League.

Before being murdered in a flat in Kolkata, lawmaker Anwarul Azim was administered an anaesthetic. He was then smothered with a pillow. Later, the killers took photographs of him after removing his clothes.

Sources related to the investigation by Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) have revealed this information.

According to these sources, the extremist leader Shimul Bhuiyan sent the pictures of the murdered MP to Awami League leader Kamal after the murder.