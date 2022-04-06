Victim's husband receives death threat

Later the same man again threatened them on the phone without disclosing his identity. The person also threatened him (victim's husband), Bangladesh Human Rights Commission (BHRC) and his lawyers to harm, file false suits and murder them.
OC Kamrul told Prothom Alo that they are investigating the husband's GD. They are trying to uncover who made the threats.
On 25 September 2020, a woman (20) was gang-raped at Sylhet's MC College hostel while her husband was kept hostage. The husband filed a case at the Shahporan police station accusing six and two other unidentified persons for the heinous crime. The police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) nabbed the six accused and two other suspects within three days. All eight of them confessed to their crime in court.
On 3 December, the investigation officer of the case and Shahporan police station’s inspector Indranil Bhattacharya submitted the charge sheet where he pressed charges on the eight Bangladesh Chattra League (BCL) activists. The case is currently under trial at Sylhet Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal.