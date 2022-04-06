Victim's husband receives death threat

The husband of the woman, who was gang-raped at Sylhet's MC College hostel, filed a general diary (GD) with Sylhet's Dakshin Surma police station after he received a death threat.

The station's officer-in-charge (OC) confirmed this on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim's husband filed the GD on Monday night. In the GD he said that in the morning of 29 March, an unknown man entered his home and misbehaved and threatened his father and younger brother.