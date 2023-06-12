ACC approves charges against Abdul Hye Bacchu at last

The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) has finally approved the charges framed against former Basic Bank chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye in a case filed on the allegation of laundering and embezzling money from the bank.

The ACC on Monday finalised the charge sheets of a total of 59 cases related to money laundering involving the BASIC Bank after a long discussion. Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu was accused in 58 of these cases.

The ACC said some 46 bank officials, including Sheikh Abdul Hye, and 101 clients of the BASIC Bank were made accused in these cases. They are accused of misappropriating a total of Tk 22.65 billion from the bank.