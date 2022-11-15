Who will shoot the bank looters?

While he was chairman of BASIC Bank, Sheikh Abdul Hye purchased a house for Tk 1.1 billion (Tk 110 crore) in Dhaka cantonment on a 1.5 bigha plot of land. BFIU even sent details to ACC about how so much money to buy such a big house came to Abdul Hye's bank account. Sheikh Abdul Hye, on his own accord, gave billions of taka in loans in various names, genuine and false, and took a large chunk from those loans as bribes. He used that money to buy the house.

In September 2015, ACC filed 56 cases regarding financial irregularities and corruption involving around Tk 45 billion (Tk 4500 crore) of BASIC Bank. There were over 100 persons accused in these cases, though Abdul Hye's name was nowhere.

Former manager of the bank's Shantinagar branch Mohammad Ali Chowdhury still languishes in jail because of one of these cases. In March last year, the High Court bench of Justice M Inayetur Rahim (presently a judge in the Appellate Division) and Justice Md Mustafizur Rahman, gave its verdict regarding his bail.

In the verdict, the court said, "Even though six years have passed, the commission has failed to finish the investigations. From the commission's deposition it is seen that as they failed to 'follow the money', it wasn't possible for them to complete investigations." The court found such an observation of the commission to be misleading. After all, complaints have been lodged under Section 409/109 of the Penal Code and Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1947 regarding the criminal action.

"The focus of the investigation into this case should be whether through the bank officials or the bank accounts, the accused have criminally broken trust or taken up criminal misdemeanour. Having to 'follow the money' to identify its trail cannot be an essential or compulsory condition to prove the crimes.

"The cases are not under the money laundering act that the trail of the money has to be identified. It is natural that questions arises as to if the claim to be trying to follow the money is simply a means to delay the investigations and save the accused."