Arms case: Arav Khan gets 10-year prison sentence

According to court sources, Rabiul Islam had been arrested in possession of arms on 28 January 2015. The police filed a case against him in this regard at the Ramna police station.

Charges were formed against Arav Khan in court on 10 May that year. On 24 June the same year, Rabiul was granted bail by the Supreme Court. However, as he failed to appear in court, on 18 January 2018, the court cancelled his bail.

The case against Rabiul for the murder of the police's Special Branch (SB) inspector Mamun Emran Khan, is under trial at the Dhaka first additional sessions judge court. The deposition of two witnesses in the case has been recorded. Rabiul had used someone else to appear in court in his guise.