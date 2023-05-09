Arms case: Arav Khan gets 10-year prison sentence

The court has handed down a 10-year prison sentence to Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan in an arms case. The sentence was passed today, Tuesday, by judge of the Dhaka Special Tribunal-14, Murshed Ahmed.
Bench assistant of the court, Abul Kashem, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said, the court has ordered a warrant be issued against the absconding convict Arav Khan.
Ten witnesses appeared in court in this case against Rabiul. Assistant public prosecutor (APP) AKM Salahuddin conducted the case for the state.
Rabiul Islam, accused of killing a police inspector five years ago, changed his name and is living in Dubai, UAE, under the alias of Arav Khan. He recently came to the limelight with the inauguration of a gold jewellry outlet there.
According to court sources, Rabiul Islam had been arrested in possession of arms on 28 January 2015. The police filed a case against him in this regard at the Ramna police station.
Charges were formed against Arav Khan in court on 10 May that year. On 24 June the same year, Rabiul was granted bail by the Supreme Court. However, as he failed to appear in court, on 18 January 2018, the court cancelled his bail.
The case against Rabiul for the murder of the police's Special Branch (SB) inspector Mamun Emran Khan, is under trial at the Dhaka first additional sessions judge court. The deposition of two witnesses in the case has been recorded. Rabiul had used someone else to appear in court in his guise.
Police inspector Mamun Emran Khan had been killed on 8 July 2018 at a house in Banani. His partially burnt body was recovered the next day in a jungle in Gazipur.
Mamun's elder brother Jahangir Alam Khan filed a murder case with the Banani police station in the capital in this connection.
Following investigations into the case, the Detective Branch (DB) of the police on 31 March 2019 submitted a chargesheet against 10 persons including the absconding Rabiul alias Arav.
According to police records, at one point after the murder of Mamun Emran Khan, Rabiul fled the country. He later took on the name Arav Khan and is now living in Dubai with an Indian passport.
On 15 March this year he held a grand opening of Arav Jewellers, his gold jewellery shop in the New Gold Souk of Dubai. Top stars of Bangladesh sports and entertainment world attended the event.