Arav's Indian passport cancellation efforts on

Informal discussions at a diplomatic level are being held between Bangladesh and India for the cancellation of the Indian passport of Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, the absconding accused in the murder of police officer Mamun Khan.

The home minister is endeavouring to ensure that the Indian government cancels his passport as soon as possible. The ministry will be issuing a letter to the Indian high commission in Dhaka in this regard. The contents of the letter have been finalised.

Ministry sources say that during informal talks, the Indian high commission in Dhaka was apprised how Bangladesh's citizen Rabiul had fled to India, changed his name and obtained an Indian passport there.

While no official letter has been issued to India in this connection as yet, talks are on at a diplomatic level. During these talks, Bangladesh has been informed that the Indian intelligence agencies are looking into how Arav obtained an Indian passport. Also, the process to cancel his Indian passport has begun.