Millions of taka in bank account of NSI official's wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has lodged a case against the couple after finding evidence acquiring assets beyond known source of income. The ACC has information of his assets beyond known source of income worth more than Tk 67 million. He concealed information of assets worth Tk 16.1 million in his asset statement submitted to the ACC. Besides, the ACC has information of Suraiya’s assets beyond known sources of income worth Tk 2.1 million.

Speaking regarding this, ACC deputy director Mashiur Rahman told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that a case has been lodged against Akram Hossain and Suraiya Parvin on 21 May. The next legal actions will be taken after the investigation.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an ACC official told Prothom Alo that Akram Hossain, while serving as the assistant of the NSI directors, abused his power by intimidating political leaders and businesspersons by submitting negative reports on them and collecting huge sums of money from them.

He made huge assets with this money. Later, the ACC launched the investigation after his activities drew controversy.