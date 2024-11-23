Plaintiff says she was lured with promises of a job

The lawsuit that was filed showing a living husband to be dead in Ashulia was lodged as she was lured with a job and also threatened, claimed plaintiff Kulsum Begum.

Kulsum told the police this at Ashulia police station on Friday morning.

Earlier on Thursday night, the police detained Kulsum and two others from Cox’s Bazar in connection with the case and brought them to the police station.

Kulsum Begum lodged the suit against 130 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, at a Dhaka court stating that her husband, Al Amin, was shot to death by goons of the then ruling Awami League on 5 August, the day the government was toppled.