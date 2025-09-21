ACC seizes 23 sacks of documents in raid to trace ex-minister Saifuzzaman’s overseas assets

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has seized 23 sacks of documents from the house of the driver of former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury’s wife, Rukhmila Zaman, in Chattogram’s Karnaphuli upazila. The raid was part of the ongoing investigation into allegations that Saifuzzaman amassed assets abroad and misappropriated funds in the guise of loans.

The raid was conducted from 2:00 am on Saturday night until 5:00 am Sunday morning at the Talukdar Bari in the Fakira Mosque area of Shikalbaha union under Karnaphuli upazila.

According to ACC sources, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury is under investigation for money laundering and acquiring property abroad. ACC has already filed six cases accusing him of embezzling Tk 1.24 billion. Last Wednesday, the commission also filed a new case against Saifuzzaman, his wife, and eight others, on charges of accumulating illegal wealth, bribery transactions, and money laundering.