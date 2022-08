The Anti- Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Thursday filed a case against the director (planning and development) of the Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation (BFIDC) for possessing money from “unknown sources of income and giving false information of wealth in his statement.”

BFIDC director Sazzadul Islam did not provide an appropriate wealth statement about Tk 7.6 million, the anti-corruption watchdog’s deputy director (Public Relations) Muhammad Arif Sadeq told UNB. “So, ACC assistant director Saiful Islam filed the case against him.”