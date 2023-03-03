Democracy in decline in Bangladesh

The democratic situation has deteriorated in Bangladesh. The country saw a decline in liberal democracy and electoral democracy, according to Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute of Sweden.

The report titled ‘Defiance in the face of autocratisation’ was published on Thursday.

V-Dem Institute of Gothenburg University of Sweden has been publishing the democracy report for the last seven years.

Bangladesh has been ranked 147th among 179 countries in Liberal Democracy Index (LDI) scoring 0.11 which is 0.02 less than the previous year.

Bangladesh has been ranked 131rd in Electoral Democracy Index (EDI) with a score of 0.28. The score is 0.03 less than the previous year.