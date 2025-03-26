Transport syndicate set to extort Tk 8.32b during Eid: Jatri Kalyan Samity

A powerful transport syndicate has started extorting Tk 8.32billion from over 15 million Eid travellers as "tips," forcing them to pay exorbitant extra fares, according to a report by the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

The report, presented by the organisation’s secretary-general Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity on Wednesday, highlights widespread fare irregularities across road, rail, water and air transport.