Cyclone Yaas: BIWTA suspends river transport

The operation of water transport has been suspended as a precautionary measure against approaching Cyclone Yaas, the authorities said on Tuesday.

The suspension ordered by Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) will remain in effect until further notice.

It comes just a day after the government eased Covid-19 curbs on movement of passenger launches after nearly seven weeks.

In a special weather bulletin, the Met Office said at 3:00pm Tuesday, the severe cyclonic storm was centered about 520 kms Southwest of Chattogram port, 520 km Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 425 km South-southwest of Mongla port and 420 km South-southwest of Payra port.