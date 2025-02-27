Climate change looms large as an existential threat

Presenting his paper on "Storms and Stability: The Security Sector's Role in Climate Security", Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain (retd), former ambassador and distinguished expert at BSMRAAU, said that failure to deal with climate change and its fallout could lead to disastrous consequences. He recalled how Pakistan's indifference to the 1970 cyclone in Bhola was a factor in the disintegration of Pakistan. "Failure to respond to climate disaster leaders to political disaster," he observed.

He recommended that the military develops a comprehensive national strategy for climate change, adding that military institutions should give importance to climate science.

Dr Salma Malik, professor and external linages director at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, started her presentation with a simple question, "Will our future generations see four seasons?" She recalled how in the past there had been schools uniforms for four seasons, how the flora and fauna, the landscape, the colours, would change with the seasons. But things has changed. Now winters were hardly cold or long.

She ruled out any scope for complacence. "We need to change our mindset. By playing victim, we are absolving ourselves of what we need to do. Most of the time we simply wallow in the victim narrative." She pointed out how counties of South Asia were trapped in the politics of adaptability.

Referring to extreme smog that would settle over Delhi and Lahore, she said there was need not secondary cities to take away the pressure from mega cities. There was need to develop climate ethics, to think indigenously to resolving these issues, rather than clinging on to colonial legacies.