Rich countries fail to keep climate finance promise: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said that the rich countries responsible for global warming are not keeping their promise to help developing nations deal with its consequences though financial assistance.

“The rich countries are not keeping their promises,” she told a five-member delegation of European Union led by EU Commissioner for Home Affairs YIva Johansson during a meeting at her office.

PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.

In 2009, the developed countries most responsible for global warming pledged to provide $100 billion per year by 2020 to help developing nations deal with its consequences.