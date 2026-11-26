CAAB owed over Tk 70b by 4 airlines, 3 of which have shut down
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) is owed more than Tk 71.27 billion (7,127 crore) by four domestic airlines.
Of this amount, Tk 58.6885 billion (5,868.85 crore) is owed by state-owned Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The remaining three private airlines owe more than Tk 12.58 billion (1,258 crore). All three have now ceased operations.
The figures appear in a statement prepared by CAAB’s Finance and Accounts Department, covering outstanding dues up to August.
In a letter signed on 7 November, CAAB sent a detailed breakdown of the outstanding amounts owed by the four domestic airlines to the relevant department for necessary action.
According to the statement, CAAB is owed a total of Tk 71,270,945,003 by the four airlines.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines owes Tk 58,688,502,532. The amount includes principal bills, value added tax (VAT), income tax, as well as additional fees and surcharges imposed for late payments.
Biman yet to respond
Prothom Alo contacted Biman Bangladesh Airlines several times to seek its comments on the outstanding dues owed to CAAB.
The newspaper also sent the state-owned airline written questions on the matter. However, the airline had not responded by the afternoon of 24 November.
Confirming that CAAB had sent letters to Biman regarding payment of its outstanding dues, Kawsar Mahmud, assistant director of CAAB's Public Relations Department, told Prothom Alo that the authority regularly reminds Biman to settle its dues.
Three defunct airlines owe Tk 12.58 billion
Among the three private airlines, Regent Airways owes CAAB the largest amount, at Tk 4,547,140,023 taka. United Airways owes Tk 3,917,210,638, while GMG Airlines owes Tk 4,118,091,810.
None of the three airlines is still operational. As a result, CAAB faces difficulties in recovering the substantial amounts owed by these companies.
In the CAAB accounts statement, the remarks column for the outstanding dues of Regent Airways, United Airways and GMG Airlines states: “Under litigation (cases ongoing)”.
The statement provides separate breakdowns for each airline's principal bills, VAT, income tax, and additional fees and surcharges imposed for late payments. This means that substantial amounts remain outstanding under these categories in addition to the principal bills.
13 unserviceable aircraft remain at airports
Thirteen unserviceable aircraft belonging to defunct private airlines remain at two airports in Bangladesh. Twelve are at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, while the other is at Cox's Bazar Airport. Of these aircraft, nine belong to United Airways, two to Regent Airways, and one each to GMG Airlines and Angel Airways.
The 12 aircraft stranded in Dhaka occupy approximately 192,000 square feet of space at the export cargo apron of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. A United Airways ATR 72-212 aircraft remains at Cox's Bazar Airport.
Initiative to sell aircraft as scrap
CAAB seized the unserviceable aircraft stranded at the country's airports on 26 May 2024. It subsequently sent a proposal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism to sell the 12 unserviceable aircraft at Shahjalal International Airport as scrap.
According to a CAAB source, no suitable buyers could be found willing to purchase the aircraft for operational use. As a result, the authority decided to sell them as scrap. The aircraft have remained at the airport for more than two years since their seizure.
According to CAAB estimates, removing these aircraft and introducing 12 new parking bays in their place could generate additional revenue of approximately Tk 28.8 million (2.88 crore) a day.
Three airlines shut down amid financial difficulties
United Airways, established in 2005, began commercial flight operations on 10 July 2007. Financial difficulties, internal conflicts and mismanagement forced the airline to suspend flights temporarily in September 2014. It subsequently formally ceased all operations on 6 March 2016.
Regent Airways suspended all flights in March 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic and severe financial difficulties. Unable to repay outstanding loans and lease payments, its parent company, HG Aviation Limited, began liquidation proceedings on 29 March 2023. The process started following a court order.
After a lengthy legal process, CAAB formally seized Regent's abandoned aircraft in May 2024. It subsequently took steps to put them up for auction.
GMG Airlines ceased operations on 28 March 2012 amid rising fuel prices, mismanagement, financial difficulties and mounting debt. The private airline began operations in 1997.
Meanwhile, cargo airline Angel Airways provided services until 2016.
Although the three airlines have ceased operations, they still owe CAAB substantial amounts of money. Their abandoned aircraft also continue to occupy valuable airport space. As a result, recovering the outstanding dues and removing the aircraft have become major challenges for CAAB.