The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) is owed more than Tk 71.27 billion (7,127 crore) by four domestic airlines.

Of this amount, Tk 58.6885 billion (5,868.85 crore) is owed by state-owned Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The remaining three private airlines owe more than Tk 12.58 billion (1,258 crore). All three have now ceased operations.

The figures appear in a statement prepared by CAAB’s Finance and Accounts Department, covering outstanding dues up to August.

In a letter signed on 7 November, CAAB sent a detailed breakdown of the outstanding amounts owed by the four domestic airlines to the relevant department for necessary action.

According to the statement, CAAB is owed a total of Tk 71,270,945,003 by the four airlines.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines owes Tk 58,688,502,532. The amount includes principal bills, value added tax (VAT), income tax, as well as additional fees and surcharges imposed for late payments.