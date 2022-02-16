Daily expenses: Miseries mount on poor, middle class

Saiful Islam, a sales executive of a private company, was having bread and banana in the capital’s Karwan Bazar area on Sunday. Asked why he was eating bread and banana instead of rice, he said it takes around Tk 80 to have only vegetables, daal (lentils) and rice at any regular restaurants. As his family expenses increased, he started having bread and bananas for lunch.

Saiful gave an account of his family expenditure to these correspondents. He said his house rent increased by Tk 500 in January. The rickshaw fare to take his children to school was around Tk 40. However it has increased to Tk 60 now. Price of daily commodities including rice, oil and sugar is on the rise. Even he has to spend more on office transport as the bus fare too has increased. However, his income has remained the same for the last two years. He is running his family by borrowing money from others every month.

Families of common people like Saiful Islam, have four major areas of expenditure. These are food and daily commodities, house and service rent, educational expenses of children and transport. As the cost of products and services in all the four sectors have spiked simultaneously, the common people are enduring extreme misery at the moment.