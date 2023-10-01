Attack on Bernicat: BCL leaders among nine accused  

Badiul Alam Majumdar, the secretary of SHUJAN and the plaintiff in the case, told Prothom Alo, "Thank you to DB for filing the charge sheet in the case even after five years. Hopefully, they will conduct a thorough investigation and we will get justice."

On the night of 4 August 2018, the then US Ambassador Marcia Bernicat attended a dinner at the Mohammadpur residence of Badiul Alam Majumdar. The attack took place as she was getting into her car after the dinner.

In March 2021, the court framed charges against nine individuals in the case related to this incident. However, later, the state requested further investigation. It is stated in the plea that five people, including the complainant, have provided statements in court.

Among them, three accused have mentioned the name of the plaintiff Badiul Alam Majumdar's brother-in-law, Ishtiaq Mahmud. However, the investigating officer did not mention his name. Therefore, further investigation is necessary to identify the real culprit.