Bernicat motorcade attack: DB seeks US embassy's ‘info’ and ‘observations’

Meanwhile, the plaintiff Badiul Alam Majumdar expressed his disappointment as the people involved in the incidents are yet to face the trial even in five years. He said to the Prothom Alo, “I hope now the culprits can be identified and the criminals will face trial.”



Bernicat joined as US envoy in Dhaka on 25 January 2015 and left on 2 November 2018 upon completion of her term. The US on several occasions asked Bangladesh about the progress of the investigation into the case. They urged Bangladesh to take the incident seriously and sought an effective and neutral probe into the incident.

The US at that time sent a diplomatic letter to the foreign ministry seeking trial of the attackers. That letter said the security members of the ambassador identified two attackers. During the attack, these two persons were shouting, ‘Badiul Alam is involved with anti-government activities’. The attackers punched two members of the ambassador’s security team when the attackers were obstructed as they were approaching the vehicle. As the motorcade whizzed past, the attackers hit two cars with sticks.

The government issued a statement condemning the attack and termed the incident as ‘unfortunate’. The statement assured that proper would be taken action upon investigation.

When asked about the matter, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told Prothom Alo, “The US has inquired several times about the state of investigation of the case. We are treating the matter with seriousness.”