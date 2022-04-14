Democracy and rule of law may be challenges in the days to come

On 4 April, Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen held a meeting with US secretary of state Antony Blinken.
On 6 April, the security dialogue between two countries was held in Washington. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh side while Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Denise Jenkins led the US.
During the visit to Washington, Abdul Momen held discussions with several members of the US council of representatives and senate. Meanwhile, Masud Bin Momen held meetings with United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman and White House National Security Council senior director Sumana Guha.
US officials including the secretary of state have stressed on human rights, the rule of law and freedom of speech alongside taking forward partnership in different sectors.
Returning to the country, while talking to the newsmen, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said Wendy R. Sherman talked about the next national election expecting it to be free and fair.
Relations of next 50 years
When asked about relations of next 50 years between the two countries, Humayun Kabir said Bangladesh will concentrate on an inclusive society for the sake of its own interests.
Former Bangladesh ambassador to Washington thinks when Bangladesh will go to the competitive market, the image of the country will come up. If the democratic practice does not exist, Bangladesh may face challenges in different sectors including investment.
Challenge in democracy
Research organisation Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI) president Humayun Kabir thinks the challenge seems to be for sanctions on RAB that would not be so challenging in reality. The main challenge would be for democracy.
Explaining the matter, the former diplomat said earlier, the priority of US administration on global policy was to tackle terrorism. After Joe Biden took over as the US president, the policy has been changed. Now their priority in global policy is democracy.
Humayun Kabir said after the establishment of RAB, alongside training, the US is providing the technical and financial assistance. Following the imposition of sanction, these facilities will be stopped.
He said Biden is giving emphasis on democracy in their policy. Keeping China in mind, he is talking about struggle for democracy and against autocracy. In the context of Russia-Ukraine war, the struggle between democracy and autocracy has become clearer. Supporting Ukraine, Washington is making it clear that democracy will be priority.
Under such circumstances, Bangladesh has to keep in mind that the US will give more stress on democracy in the days to come.
Lacking in understanding
Bangladesh politicians were vocal in criticism in public against US although the country's relations with the US were multifarious in the last one decade.
About the contrary relations of Dhaka-Washington, Humayun Kabir said, "Our concept is very weak about the outside world. The depth needed in the outlook and understanding to go ahead adjusting with all countries is lacking. Alongside this lacking in politics and administration, this lacking also exists at a social level."
Humayun Kabir said, "The US contribution to Bangladesh agriculture is remarkable. The US has a special role in supporting Bangladesh in tackling climate change. Bangladesh has got the highest amount of vaccines as gift from the US. The way these issues should have been evaluated, we don't see in that way. There is a limitation in our thinking. For this we cannot evaluate this properly."
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.