Democracy and rule of law may be challenges in the days to come

Issues like democracy and the rule of law may become big challenges in taking forward relations between Dhaka and Washington, former Bangladesh diplomat has said.

Former Bangladesh ambassador to Washington Humayun Kabir said, "We have to keep in mind that friendly countries like the US primarily want to see us as a democratic country. As a result, they are providing facilities to developing countries like Bangladesh to strengthen democracy."

The former diplomat made the remarks when he was asked about diplomatic relations between the two countries following meetings of various levels between Bangladesh and the US last week.

Bangladesh and the US have expressed satisfaction over the completion of 50 years of diplomatic relations. Both the countries are emphasising on strengthening partnership in the next 50 years.

But the recent sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) by the US has emerged as a challenge in taking forward the relations of the two countries to the next step.